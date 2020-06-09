Covid-19 pandemic is likely to exhaust most of the funds kept aside for corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by companies in this financial year. India Inc has already allocated over 80% of the annual CSR budget to address the pandemic which could impact spending on other areas this fiscal according to Crisil Foundation.

Inc appears set to spend all or most of its CSR kitty for the year on combating the covid-19 pandemic, be it through contribution to the PM CARES Fund, other relief funds, distribution of food, masks, personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, or relief material to the needy, according to Crisil Foundation. Crisil Foundation is a public charitable trust of Crisil Ltd.

“Corporate altruism in India has found a new purpose since advent of the covid-19 pandemic. With the nationwide lockdown hard-braking economic activity on the one hand and disrupting lives, especially of the poor, on the other, companies have not only opened purse-strings but also rolled up sleeves to respond proactively to the pandemic," it said.

Crisil drew up a list of top 100 companies by revenue and CSR spend each in fiscal 2019, and checked whether they were alive to the need to alleviate the widespread distress caused by the pandemic. Of the 200, 70 appeared in both lists, while 60 figured in only one. Of this total 130, 113 spent on pandemic-related mitigation, according to data available in the public domain up to May 15, 2020.

In less than two months through March 15, 2020, 84 of these companies (including support through the corporate group) had spent ₹7,537 crore on causes that can be classified as CSR spend.

The remaining 29 either contributed to other funds ( ₹373 crore), and/or facilitated voluntary employee donations ( ₹84 crore) that cannot be classified as CSR spend, or donated solely in kind (food and masks), for which assigning a monetary was difficult.

Of the 84 companies, as many as 56 (or 67%) were private sector companies - accounting for over two-thirds of the total amount spent on pandemic-related support. The 24 public sector units, or PSUs (29%) contributed 30%, while seven private (foreign) sector companies brought in the rest. Region-wise, 36 companies in Maharashtra – which accounts for a third of all Covid-19 cases in the country– stand out because they account for 63% of the total spent.

Maya Vengurlekar, Chief Operating Officer, Crisil Foundation said, “Interestingly, the 130 companies analysed by Crisil accounted for nearly 80% of the total CSR spend by all listed companies in fiscal 2019. Assuming other companies would have followed a similar path, India Inc has already allocated over 80% of the annual CSR budget to address the pandemic. This could impact spending on other areas this fiscal."

Incidentally, the sizeable contributions have come on the back of healthy growth in CSR spending in fiscal 2019. Of the eligible listed companies, 1,276 spent on CSR in fiscal 2019 and duly reported it. Their aggregate CSR spend was ₹11,392 crore, up from ₹9,999 crore in fiscal 2018. On average, the spending was a touch over 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three fiscals, as mandated by the Companies Act, 2013.

As was the case in the previous fiscal, education and skill development, healthcare and sanitation, and rural development accounted for 75% of what was spent in fiscal 2019. That was a 5% jump in these areas compared with the previous year. Share of spends on environment, national heritage protection, and sports shrank. In keeping with the trend, most companies preferred to implement their CSR mandate through non-governmental organisations or trusts in fiscal 2019, too. This, however, could change a little in days to come, given the amendment in rules proposed by the Ministry Corporate Affairs recently.

