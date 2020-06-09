India Inc allocated over 80% of annual CSR budget for covid-19: Crisil

As was the case in the previous fiscal, education and skill development, healthcare and sanitation, and rural development accounted for 75% of what was spent in fiscal 2019. That was a 5% jump in these areas compared with the previous year. Share of spends on environment, national heritage protection, and sports shrank. In keeping with the trend, most companies preferred to implement their CSR mandate through non-governmental organisations or trusts in fiscal 2019, too. This, however, could change a little in days to come, given the amendment in rules proposed by the Ministry Corporate Affairs recently.