It's going to get harder to swing a promotion
Summary
- Corporates in Mumbai are moving away from using promotions as a retention strategy during appraisals due to concerns about internal profile parity, increased employee costs, and reduced attrition rates.
Mumbai: Promotions handed out like candy may be a thing of the past, as companies that rushed to retain and motivate talent at a time of hiring frenzy take a closer look at the practice as attrition falls. Consultants and companies said that fintechs, BFSI firms and startups which had frequently used promotions as a retention tool are finding that it has hurt internal parity and raised employee costs.