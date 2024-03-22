It's going to get harder to swing a promotion

The co-founder of a leading Delhi-based fintech employing 3,000 people said that it has struggled with high staff costs and attrition over the last three years. However, after funding cooled across sectors, hiring has ebbed. This has "stemmed the attrition rate for us", the co-founder said on condition of anonymity. With employee costs falling after a small cycle of layoffs last year, the company plans to announce "selective promotions" this year.