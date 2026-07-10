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Smart bots, big bills: India Inc’s rude awakening after AI fails to lower consulting fees

Devina Sengupta
4 min read10 Jul 2026, 05:30 AM IST
Over the past few years, consulting and advisory firms have invested heavily in AI, increasingly replacing junior employees with automated bots for research and production tasks. Consulting remains an expensive proposition.
Over the past few years, consulting and advisory firms have invested heavily in AI, increasingly replacing junior employees with automated bots for research and production tasks. Consulting remains an expensive proposition. (Reuters)
Summary

Despite AI reducing junior-level workload, India's top consulting and audit firms say fees haven't dropped. AI risks like hallucinations demand more senior oversight, raising costs. Firms are shifting toward value-based pricing tied to outcomes.

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The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) had raised India Inc’s hopes—and then they came crashing down.

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) had raised India Inc’s hopes—and then they came crashing down.

Companies that expected the largest consulting and advisory firms to bring down their rates with the growing use of AI came in for a rude shock. The consulting and advisory firms refused to budge as far as billing clients was concerned.

Companies that expected the largest consulting and advisory firms to bring down their rates with the growing use of AI came in for a rude shock. The consulting and advisory firms refused to budge as far as billing clients was concerned.

Their defence: any cost benefit brought about by the reduction in the number of analysts and consultants and the time taken for a project is offset by the additional investments to upskill and train teams and roping in more senior partners to manage risks associated with AI.

Also Read | AI now core to biz, but boardrooms keep an eye on fat bills

Vivek Prasad, chief commercial officer at PwC India, acknowledged that as AI and other emerging technologies transform business models, clients increasingly expect faster insights, greater flexibility and measurable outcomes.

“However, meaningful adoption of these technologies requires professional services firms to make significant investments in platforms, specialist talent, governance frameworks and continuous workforce training,” Prasad said.

These investments can help clients adapt to emerging technologies faster, manage risks effectively, and unlock sustainable value over the long term, he said.

Over the past few years, consulting and advisory firms have invested heavily in AI, increasingly replacing junior employees with automated bots for research and production tasks. Consulting remains an expensive proposition. Hourly rates range from 40,000-50,000 for a junior analyst to several lakhs for senior partners.

Projects for clients were typically handled by on-site junior analysts, with senior leaders checking in periodically. However, given the rising risks of AI, including data privacy breaches and "hallucinations" where bots generate fabricated data, clients are demanding more hands-on involvement from senior experts.

Scope and complexity

Audit and consulting firms such as EY point out that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to pricing. Fees are determined by the “scope, complexity and requirements of each engagement.”

“While AI can support certain routine and administrative tasks, it complements – not replaces – the professional judgement, sector expertise and human oversight that are critical to delivering high-quality services,” said Rohan Sachdev, partner and consulting leader at EY India.

AI has had a major impact in legal, consulting and auditing, areas that require extensive research work for case studies to be presented to clients. The research used to be done by fresh graduates and juniors with a few years of experience, but now companies in these areas have their own AI-based platforms to do the work. The result: scenarios that took weeks to prepare for presenting to clients now take a few hours.

Consulting firm Uniqus Consultech, which works on accounting, risk & compliance, and governance, pointed out that clients want efficiency and accuracy and are willing to accept technology costs in the billed amount.

Also Read | Decades into their careers, India's executives are back in class for AI

“As you optimize on the cost of labour and resources, the client must factor in the cost of the technology woven into the process,” said Sandip Khetan, co-founder and global head of accounting & reporting consulting at Uniqus Consultech. “Consulting firms are also putting in more guardrails because of AI. Finally, consulting firms also need to recover the costs of developing AI assets. All these elements add to the costs.”

Discussions are now centred on value-based models. In consulting parlance, value-based models refer to the fee that clients and consultants come up with, depending on the outcome estimation instead of going with a benchmark amount.

“We are seeing conversations on how the AI propositions can derive a differentiated outcome. Value-based models are shaping up across different domains,” said Purushothaman KG, national AI leader and head—technology transformation at KPMG in India.

New markets

The emergence of AI has also widened business prospects for consulting and advisory firms.

“AI has expanded the addressable market for consulting—more firms now need external support to build AI capabilities, so overall project volumes have gone up,” said Siddharth Jain, managing partner and country head, Kearney India. “What's changing is the shape of teams: fewer analysts per project, more mid-level consultants, because the nature of the work itself has shifted. That shift in team composition, combined with higher volumes, is what's driving revenue growth for firms like ours.”

Many advisory firms, especially those that also audit like the Big Four—KPMG, EY, Deloitte and PwC—are increasing their presence in tier II and III markets. Demand for work in tax, succession planning in family-run businesses that want to professionalize, mergers and acquisitions, and establishing ERP solutions are pushing partners to take the first flight out to these non-metros and set up offices there.

The growing number of small and medium-scale businesses is driving this shift for top audit firms into Jaipur, Coimbatore, Mysuru, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Kochi and Chandigarh.

Also Read | AI token bills are Indian IT’s new metric

“We are rewiring ourselves with AI as we help our clients do the same,” McKinsey & Company said in an email response to Mint.

Deloitte did not respond to Mint’s queries.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSmart bots, big bills: India Inc’s rude awakening after AI fails to lower consulting fees

Smart bots, big bills: India Inc’s rude awakening after AI fails to lower consulting fees

Devina Sengupta
4 min read10 Jul 2026, 05:30 AM IST
Over the past few years, consulting and advisory firms have invested heavily in AI, increasingly replacing junior employees with automated bots for research and production tasks. Consulting remains an expensive proposition.
Over the past few years, consulting and advisory firms have invested heavily in AI, increasingly replacing junior employees with automated bots for research and production tasks. Consulting remains an expensive proposition. (Reuters)
Summary

Despite AI reducing junior-level workload, India's top consulting and audit firms say fees haven't dropped. AI risks like hallucinations demand more senior oversight, raising costs. Firms are shifting toward value-based pricing tied to outcomes.

Gift this article

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) had raised India Inc’s hopes—and then they came crashing down.

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) had raised India Inc’s hopes—and then they came crashing down.

Companies that expected the largest consulting and advisory firms to bring down their rates with the growing use of AI came in for a rude shock. The consulting and advisory firms refused to budge as far as billing clients was concerned.

Companies that expected the largest consulting and advisory firms to bring down their rates with the growing use of AI came in for a rude shock. The consulting and advisory firms refused to budge as far as billing clients was concerned.

Their defence: any cost benefit brought about by the reduction in the number of analysts and consultants and the time taken for a project is offset by the additional investments to upskill and train teams and roping in more senior partners to manage risks associated with AI.

Also Read | AI now core to biz, but boardrooms keep an eye on fat bills

Vivek Prasad, chief commercial officer at PwC India, acknowledged that as AI and other emerging technologies transform business models, clients increasingly expect faster insights, greater flexibility and measurable outcomes.

“However, meaningful adoption of these technologies requires professional services firms to make significant investments in platforms, specialist talent, governance frameworks and continuous workforce training,” Prasad said.

These investments can help clients adapt to emerging technologies faster, manage risks effectively, and unlock sustainable value over the long term, he said.

Over the past few years, consulting and advisory firms have invested heavily in AI, increasingly replacing junior employees with automated bots for research and production tasks. Consulting remains an expensive proposition. Hourly rates range from 40,000-50,000 for a junior analyst to several lakhs for senior partners.

Projects for clients were typically handled by on-site junior analysts, with senior leaders checking in periodically. However, given the rising risks of AI, including data privacy breaches and "hallucinations" where bots generate fabricated data, clients are demanding more hands-on involvement from senior experts.

Scope and complexity

Audit and consulting firms such as EY point out that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to pricing. Fees are determined by the “scope, complexity and requirements of each engagement.”

“While AI can support certain routine and administrative tasks, it complements – not replaces – the professional judgement, sector expertise and human oversight that are critical to delivering high-quality services,” said Rohan Sachdev, partner and consulting leader at EY India.

AI has had a major impact in legal, consulting and auditing, areas that require extensive research work for case studies to be presented to clients. The research used to be done by fresh graduates and juniors with a few years of experience, but now companies in these areas have their own AI-based platforms to do the work. The result: scenarios that took weeks to prepare for presenting to clients now take a few hours.

Consulting firm Uniqus Consultech, which works on accounting, risk & compliance, and governance, pointed out that clients want efficiency and accuracy and are willing to accept technology costs in the billed amount.

Also Read | Decades into their careers, India's executives are back in class for AI

“As you optimize on the cost of labour and resources, the client must factor in the cost of the technology woven into the process,” said Sandip Khetan, co-founder and global head of accounting & reporting consulting at Uniqus Consultech. “Consulting firms are also putting in more guardrails because of AI. Finally, consulting firms also need to recover the costs of developing AI assets. All these elements add to the costs.”

Discussions are now centred on value-based models. In consulting parlance, value-based models refer to the fee that clients and consultants come up with, depending on the outcome estimation instead of going with a benchmark amount.

“We are seeing conversations on how the AI propositions can derive a differentiated outcome. Value-based models are shaping up across different domains,” said Purushothaman KG, national AI leader and head—technology transformation at KPMG in India.

New markets

The emergence of AI has also widened business prospects for consulting and advisory firms.

“AI has expanded the addressable market for consulting—more firms now need external support to build AI capabilities, so overall project volumes have gone up,” said Siddharth Jain, managing partner and country head, Kearney India. “What's changing is the shape of teams: fewer analysts per project, more mid-level consultants, because the nature of the work itself has shifted. That shift in team composition, combined with higher volumes, is what's driving revenue growth for firms like ours.”

Many advisory firms, especially those that also audit like the Big Four—KPMG, EY, Deloitte and PwC—are increasing their presence in tier II and III markets. Demand for work in tax, succession planning in family-run businesses that want to professionalize, mergers and acquisitions, and establishing ERP solutions are pushing partners to take the first flight out to these non-metros and set up offices there.

The growing number of small and medium-scale businesses is driving this shift for top audit firms into Jaipur, Coimbatore, Mysuru, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Kochi and Chandigarh.

Also Read | AI token bills are Indian IT’s new metric

“We are rewiring ourselves with AI as we help our clients do the same,” McKinsey & Company said in an email response to Mint.

Deloitte did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSmart bots, big bills: India Inc’s rude awakening after AI fails to lower consulting fees
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