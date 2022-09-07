India Inc dangles off-cycle promotions in bid to retain employees

At the packaged food company, the aim is to make internal talent move up when a vacancy opens up rather than go external. “We call that our build index, saying how do we build an organization from within. We are at 60%, which means out of all the roles which opened up last year, 60% was filled internally," Das said. However, such promotions could be a short-term measure, or they may lead to disparity within the firm and skew internal equations.