India Inc discloses what afflicts its balance sheet

In contrast, TTK Healthcare Ltd in its disclosure said the food business performed better with 50% of normal average sales during April and it will be better in May, while pharmaceuticals registered 40-50% of average sales. Considering the sub-optimal performance from product lines categorized as essential supplies, such as pharmaceuticals, Woodwards’ gripe water, and negligible sales of other categories, such as cosmetics and medical devices, the performance for Q1 FY21 is likely to be impacted, it said.