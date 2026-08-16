Mint Explainer | Why India Inc is retaining more of its profits

Indian companies paid shareholders a record ₹5.13 trillion in dividends in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), but this increase masks a striking shift: dividends grew slower than profits. The payout ratio fell to a 12-year low, raising questions about whether corporate India is finally retaining more cash for investment. Mint explains.
What’s happening with dividend payouts?
Dividend payouts by BSE 500 companies rose 8.2% year-on-year to ₹5.13 trillion in FY26, from ₹4.74 trillion in FY25. But dividend growth has slowed: it was 11.9% in FY25 and 9.6% in FY24. More significantly, dividends as a share of net profit fell to 27.6% in FY26 from 30.4% in FY25 and 36.5% in FY23. The ratio is now at its lowest in 12 years, substantially below its 12-year average of about 35.5%.