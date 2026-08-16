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Mint Explainer | Why India Inc is retaining more of its profits

T. Surendar
3 min read16 Aug 2026, 11:56 AM IST
IT remains among the most generous dividend-paying sectors because its model generates substantial cash without comparable capital expenditure.
IT remains among the most generous dividend-paying sectors because its model generates substantial cash without comparable capital expenditure.
Summary

Dividends hit a record 5.13 trillion in FY26, but payouts grew slower than profits, pushing the payout ratio to a 12-year low as companies retain more cash.

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Indian companies paid shareholders a record 5.13 trillion in dividends in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), but this increase masks a striking shift: dividends grew slower than profits. The payout ratio fell to a 12-year low, raising questions about whether corporate India is finally retaining more cash for investment. Mint explains.

Indian companies paid shareholders a record 5.13 trillion in dividends in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), but this increase masks a striking shift: dividends grew slower than profits. The payout ratio fell to a 12-year low, raising questions about whether corporate India is finally retaining more cash for investment. Mint explains.

What’s happening with dividend payouts?

Dividend payouts by BSE 500 companies rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, from 4.74 trillion in FY25. But dividend growth has slowed: it was 11.9% in FY25 and 9.6% in FY24. More significantly, dividends as a share of net profit fell to 27.6% in FY26 from 30.4% in FY25 and 36.5% in FY23. The ratio is now at its lowest in 12 years, substantially below its 12-year average of about 35.5%.

What’s happening with dividend payouts?

Dividend payouts by BSE 500 companies rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, from 4.74 trillion in FY25. But dividend growth has slowed: it was 11.9% in FY25 and 9.6% in FY24. More significantly, dividends as a share of net profit fell to 27.6% in FY26 from 30.4% in FY25 and 36.5% in FY23. The ratio is now at its lowest in 12 years, substantially below its 12-year average of about 35.5%.

The headline, therefore, is slightly deceptive: India Inc is paying more dividends in rupee terms, but returning a smaller proportion of the profits it earns overall.

Also Read | India Inc raises dividends, but payout ratio hits 12-year low

Have investors got less money?

Investors did not get less money in absolute terms. They received 5.13 trillion in dividends in FY26, the highest in the period covered by Mint’s analysis. But the growth in dividends has lagged the growth in profits. A company can increase its dividend while reducing its payout ratio if profits grow faster than the dividend. That is what has happened across much of corporate India.

The BSE 500 payout ratio fell to 27.6% in FY26 from 30.4% in FY25 and 36.5% in FY23, after touching 50.9% in FY20. Companies are paying shareholders more, but keeping an even bigger share of what they earn.

Which sectors paid out more, and who squeezed?

IT remains among the most generous dividend-paying sectors because its model generates substantial cash without comparable capital expenditure. The six biggest payers accounted for about 26% of BSE 500 dividends, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) alone contributing nearly 8%. This contrasts with sectors entering an investment cycle. Power accounted for 36% of incremental listed capex between FY23 and FY26, followed by automobiles at 9% and telecom at 8%. Investment needs encourage profit retention.

Also Read | These 5 stocks are paying out more than their profits in dividends

Why did companies increase payouts until now?

The answer lies partly in the long absence of a broad-based private-sector capex cycle. After the prolonged deleveraging cycle of 2013-20, companies spent years repairing balance sheets rather than adding capacity. Even after profits recovered strongly following the covid-19 pandemic, investment did not immediately follow. Ambit Capital says corporate debt-to-equity ratios fell from about 68% in FY20 to 39% in FY25. With risk appetite and capex subdued, companies had surplus cash and increasingly returned it through dividends and buybacks.

High payouts, therefore, reflected not just shareholder friendliness but a lack of sufficiently attractive investment opportunities. This encouraged distributions.

If not paying dividends, how are companies using the spare cash?

Some cash is going into capex, buybacks and stronger balance sheets, but not yet through a broad-based investment boom. Ambit’s analysis of 3,243 listed companies shows corporate capex rising at a 13.5% CAGR during FY23-26. Yet the top 10 corporate houses accounted for about 61% of listed capex.

Also Read | Govt sees record ₹80,000 cr dividend haul from non-financial state firms in FY27

Ambit says companies have favoured “dividends and buybacks over greenfield expansion” amid stagnant capacity utilisation and uncertain demand. Project announcements are only 15% of GDP, versus 35% during FY03-12. The lower payout ratio may signal greater retention, but whether that becomes sustained investment remains the question.

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Meet the Author

T. Surendar

T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering businessRead more

, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMint Explainer | Why India Inc is retaining more of its profits

Mint Explainer | Why India Inc is retaining more of its profits

T. Surendar
3 min read16 Aug 2026, 11:56 AM IST
IT remains among the most generous dividend-paying sectors because its model generates substantial cash without comparable capital expenditure.
IT remains among the most generous dividend-paying sectors because its model generates substantial cash without comparable capital expenditure.
Summary

Dividends hit a record 5.13 trillion in FY26, but payouts grew slower than profits, pushing the payout ratio to a 12-year low as companies retain more cash.

Gift this article

Indian companies paid shareholders a record 5.13 trillion in dividends in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), but this increase masks a striking shift: dividends grew slower than profits. The payout ratio fell to a 12-year low, raising questions about whether corporate India is finally retaining more cash for investment. Mint explains.

Indian companies paid shareholders a record 5.13 trillion in dividends in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), but this increase masks a striking shift: dividends grew slower than profits. The payout ratio fell to a 12-year low, raising questions about whether corporate India is finally retaining more cash for investment. Mint explains.

What’s happening with dividend payouts?

Dividend payouts by BSE 500 companies rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, from 4.74 trillion in FY25. But dividend growth has slowed: it was 11.9% in FY25 and 9.6% in FY24. More significantly, dividends as a share of net profit fell to 27.6% in FY26 from 30.4% in FY25 and 36.5% in FY23. The ratio is now at its lowest in 12 years, substantially below its 12-year average of about 35.5%.

What’s happening with dividend payouts?

Dividend payouts by BSE 500 companies rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, from 4.74 trillion in FY25. But dividend growth has slowed: it was 11.9% in FY25 and 9.6% in FY24. More significantly, dividends as a share of net profit fell to 27.6% in FY26 from 30.4% in FY25 and 36.5% in FY23. The ratio is now at its lowest in 12 years, substantially below its 12-year average of about 35.5%.

The headline, therefore, is slightly deceptive: India Inc is paying more dividends in rupee terms, but returning a smaller proportion of the profits it earns overall.

Also Read | India Inc raises dividends, but payout ratio hits 12-year low

Have investors got less money?

Investors did not get less money in absolute terms. They received 5.13 trillion in dividends in FY26, the highest in the period covered by Mint’s analysis. But the growth in dividends has lagged the growth in profits. A company can increase its dividend while reducing its payout ratio if profits grow faster than the dividend. That is what has happened across much of corporate India.

The BSE 500 payout ratio fell to 27.6% in FY26 from 30.4% in FY25 and 36.5% in FY23, after touching 50.9% in FY20. Companies are paying shareholders more, but keeping an even bigger share of what they earn.

Which sectors paid out more, and who squeezed?

IT remains among the most generous dividend-paying sectors because its model generates substantial cash without comparable capital expenditure. The six biggest payers accounted for about 26% of BSE 500 dividends, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) alone contributing nearly 8%. This contrasts with sectors entering an investment cycle. Power accounted for 36% of incremental listed capex between FY23 and FY26, followed by automobiles at 9% and telecom at 8%. Investment needs encourage profit retention.

Also Read | These 5 stocks are paying out more than their profits in dividends

Why did companies increase payouts until now?

The answer lies partly in the long absence of a broad-based private-sector capex cycle. After the prolonged deleveraging cycle of 2013-20, companies spent years repairing balance sheets rather than adding capacity. Even after profits recovered strongly following the covid-19 pandemic, investment did not immediately follow. Ambit Capital says corporate debt-to-equity ratios fell from about 68% in FY20 to 39% in FY25. With risk appetite and capex subdued, companies had surplus cash and increasingly returned it through dividends and buybacks.

High payouts, therefore, reflected not just shareholder friendliness but a lack of sufficiently attractive investment opportunities. This encouraged distributions.

If not paying dividends, how are companies using the spare cash?

Some cash is going into capex, buybacks and stronger balance sheets, but not yet through a broad-based investment boom. Ambit’s analysis of 3,243 listed companies shows corporate capex rising at a 13.5% CAGR during FY23-26. Yet the top 10 corporate houses accounted for about 61% of listed capex.

Also Read | Govt sees record ₹80,000 cr dividend haul from non-financial state firms in FY27

Ambit says companies have favoured “dividends and buybacks over greenfield expansion” amid stagnant capacity utilisation and uncertain demand. Project announcements are only 15% of GDP, versus 35% during FY03-12. The lower payout ratio may signal greater retention, but whether that becomes sustained investment remains the question.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

T. Surendar

T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering businessRead more

, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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