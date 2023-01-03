India Inc signs up upskilling platforms to retain talent2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Financial benefits, including out-of-turn salary hikes, have failed to bring down attrition
MUMBAI : Reliance Industries Ltd, Deloitte, Citibank, PWC India, Tata Communications and Sun Pharma have tied up with training platforms, such as Coursera and UpGrad, as monetary benefits are not helping blue-chip companies retain talent, industry experts said.