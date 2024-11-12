Companies
India Inc doles out benefits to retain mid management
Devina Sengupta , Sneha Shah 5 min read 12 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- Long-term incentives, floating stock units and global postings are being liberally handed out at a time when companies cannot afford big hikes and bonuses
Companies across industries are rolling out the red carpet for middle and junior management employees in a bid to both retain top performers as well as attract new talent. Long-term incentives, floating stock units and global postings are being liberally handed out at a time when companies cannot afford big hikes and bonuses. Yet, they need to hold on to their top performers and attract digitally savvy younger talent from the startup ecosystem, industry experts and companies told Mint.
