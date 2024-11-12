India Inc doles out benefits to retain mid management

A Japanese tyre major has expanded the number of employees eligible for its long-term incentive plan in India. A senior executive in the company said on condition of anonymity that the firm has long-term incentives that stretch over a three-year period for high performers. “That number has increased by 2x in the last five years," the executive said. “The long-term grants are given to those who fit the bill of critical talent and whose roles are crucial and who do not have a successor in place."