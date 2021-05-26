NEW DELHI: With the second wave of coronavirus infections claiming many lives, India Inc. has stepped in to extend financial support to its employees and their families. This ranges from salary credits post an employee’s death to additional insurance cover for their families.

Larsen & Toubro has offered financial and insurance assistance to its covid affected employees and their family members. This includes Rs35 lakh insurance payment in the event of an employee’s death due to covid-19.

Recently, Tata Steel announced that in the event of an employee’s death, it will still pay the employee’ salary to their families till the retirement age.

“This Optional Insurance Cover is a communicable disease cover for covid-19 with an insured sum of INR 35 Lakhs per employee for a policy period of 12 months. This is in addition to the Group Term Life Insurance Policy which has a coverage of 50 to 60 lakhs applicable to the employees," Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

Also, the company is providing support for the education of a deceased employee’ children and for vocational training for rehabilitating their spouse.

“The support for education for children of employees who died while in service is being provided to children between the age group of 3 years to 25 years. students who are studying in pre-primary, primary, secondary, junior & senior colleges, and professional courses are eligible under the scheme," the statement said.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, is raging across India with a large number of people being infected by the virus and dying while incurring huge medical expenses.

“The company offers support towards vocational training and education to help in rehabilitating spouse of deceased employees or of fully incapacitated employees to make them employable. 75% of the course fee with a limit of ₹ 1 Lakh per financial year will be reimbursed for the duration of the course not exceeding three years," the statement added.

