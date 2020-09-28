India Inc eyes overseas M&A transactions

The ramifications of the crisis on businesses have not been uniform. Software services, drugs and packaged-food industry have either remained unscathed or caught the tailwind. Software services companies, for example, have seen demand for cloud computing and cybersecurity services rise after the pandemic. They have moved swiftly to fill in the gaps in their portfolios through small acquisitions. “There will be interest as there is financial distress, and assets will be available for cheap. However, it will be very selective. Companies or groups with strong balance sheets or companies backed by private equity funds could look at such overseas acquisitions," said Anuj Kapoor, managing director and head of investment banking at UBS India.