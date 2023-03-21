India Inc is scoring big on ESG; on par with global peers1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Corporate governance has now become mainstream, with both companies and investors realizing how important it is to score high on the ESG (environmental, social and governance) quotient
Panellists, Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive, Edelweiss AMC; Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies; Hetal Dalal, president and chief operating officer, Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS); Neha Grover, South Asia regional lead, private equity funds, IFC; and Yogesh Singh, partner, Trilegal discussed how India stacks up on corporate governance.