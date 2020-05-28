India Inc’s loan recast plans hit a hurdle

Saswata Guha, director of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings in India, said these are extraordinary times and several companies are in the thick of this ongoing distress. “If you look at the financial position of banks, there is very limited incentive for them to actually extend loans to structurally weak entities where a promoter may not be willing to bring in fresh equity, and where banks bear both credit and capital risk. Banks can still choose to give fresh loans even to such companies in the hope of the situation improving, but the flipside is that it increases both future balance sheet risks and loss potential," said Guha.