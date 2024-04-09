Paid leave to WFH - India Inc nudges employees to vote

IT service companies with a large number of employees across the country have announced off days for polling. Noida-based HCL Technologies, with 2,24,756 employees, said it will offer leave. Similarly, a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) executive said India's largest IT firm will offer the day off to employees working in locations where voting is to be held. While Mint could not independently ascertain whether TCS employees will be officially allowed to travel to their respective constituencies to vote, it has learnt that some team managers might allow their employees to travel.