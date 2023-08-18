India Inc Q1 earnings a mixed bag; outlook stays cautious3 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The impact of inflation on revenue growth during previous quarters is normalizing, say experts
India Inc’s earnings growth scaled a seven-quarter high in the three months ended June, lifted by a significant improvement in operating performance. Net profits at 3,545 companies, including banks and financials, climbed 36.8% from a year earlier, while profit before interest, tax and depreciation (PBIDT) rose 31.2%.