India Inc raises concerns on joint audits proposal. Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 01:24 AM IST
- New rules will raise compliance costs, but not the quality of audits, firms say
MUMBAI : India Inc. has sent representations to the ministry of corporate affairs highlighting the demerits of the proposed rules for joint audits. In a series of representations, reviewed by Mint, companies said the new rules will just increase compliance costs, but may not improve the quality of audits.