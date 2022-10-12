India Inc raises concerns on joint audits proposal

According to the International Federation of Accountants, joint audits are required or permitted in 55 countries. France is the only major jurisdiction that has mandatory joint audits since 1966, initially for listed and larger unlisted firms, and since 1984 for all companies that prepare consolidated financial statements. This is, however, not the first time the proposal is being considered. In 2003, a group under the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India had proposed it, but was put on the back burner due to implementation issues. Incidentally, ICAI has given it in writing that it supports the proposal.