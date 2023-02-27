India Inc reports muted revenue growth in Q3,says Icra
Despite the fact that it was a seasonally strong quarter due to the holiday season, sequential revenue growth was relatively muted due to inflationary headwinds weighing on consumer sentiments and an uneven sectoral trend
New Delhi: Operating profit margin of Indian companies expanded 180 basis points (bps) on an average sequentially to 16.3% during the December quarter (Q3 FY23) despite subdued sequential revenue growth of 1.4%, according to an analysis by rating agency Icra Ltd.
