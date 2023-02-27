India Inc reports muted revenue growth in Q3,says Icra

Sruthi Thomas, assistant vice-president & sector head at Icra, said, “The YoY growth in revenues during Q3 FY2023 was primarily driven by increased realisation levels on account of input cost inflation, along with moderate volume growth aided by revival in demand across sectors. Icra’s analysis shows that the operating profit margins (OPM) of India Inc contracted by 237 bps on YoY basis in Q3 FY2023 due to inflation in input costs arising from increase in commodity prices, as well as spike in energy costs, which could not be entirely passed on to the customers.“

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}