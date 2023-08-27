India Inc.’s ability to repay debt picks up

India Inc.’s ability to repay debt picks up3 min read 27 Aug 2023, 11:24 PM IST
A Mint analysis of 382 firms in the BSE 500 index showed that interest coverage ratio (ICR) stood at 7.02 times in the June quarter, better than 6.73 times in the March quarter. The figure, however, is still lower than 7.22 times a year earlier
NEW DELHI : Indian companies’ ability to repay debt is gradually improving despite rising interest rates, aided by cheaper inputs lifting operating performance, significant debt reduction in the recent past, and a fall in working-capital requirements.
