India Inc’s debt servicing ability declines in H1FY232 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 12:15 AM IST
- The combined operating profits of the companies were 6.1 times their interest expenses
MUMBAI : Hardening interest rates and rising input cost pressures have taken a toll on the debt servicing capacity of companies. The interest coverage ratio (ICR) of listed companies in India declined for the first time in three years in the first half of FY23, showed a Mint analysis of 2,178 non-finance companies.