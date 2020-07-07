India Inc's earnings may see sharp spike in downgrades post Q1

According to analysts at Nomura, there is a risk of further cuts to current estimates. “Nifty consensus earnings estimates for FY21 and FY22 are down 27% and 16%, respectively, since the start of FY20… We believe the market is looking beyond FY21 earnings, and on two-year forward basis, the market is at 15.6 times, above the long-term average of 14.4 times," the brokerage firm said.