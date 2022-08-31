India Inc's earnings momentum takes a hit in Q1, festival demand raises hope

Cost pressures

Elevated inflationary pressures were felt across the board. This surge in input costs even undermined the gains from the buoyant domestic consumption during the quarter. Total expenses made up as much as 76.8% of revenue for the sample, the highest in nine quarters. This was up 210 basis points (bps) sequentially, and 520 bps in a year. Raw material expenses as a percent of revenues (33.8%) saw an even steeper rise of 310 bps sequentially, but wage costs appear to have stabilized, rising only marginally to 8% from 7.8% in the March quarter.