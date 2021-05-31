India Inc’s recovery plans stay intact despite virus disruption

Resilience of Indian corporations can be traced to the way banks raised capital last year to meet the liquidity crisis. While the Reserve Bank of India provided cushion to the limping economy by not only supplying enough liquidity in the system, it also lowered interest rates to historic lows and created an environment of secured investments. “Last year was tough for banks. But banks have managed to raise capital through different instruments like QIP (qualified institutional placements), preferential and AT1 bonds. The stance is towards growth. RBI provided liquidity and lowered rates. However, credit growth has been muted, but at the same time, the balance sheet of banks is in pretty good shape to a large extent. For banks like us, credit deposit ratio is low and are ready to fund the economy," said Ashwani Bhatia, managing director, State Bank of India.