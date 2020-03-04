MUMBAI : Organizations across the country have started strengthening employee safety initiatives to prevent the spread of Covid-19, even as the epidemic sweeps across the world. Many have restricted non-essential international and domestic travel especially to China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Italy, and Iran.

Several employers are ensuring the workforce has access to hand sanitizers at entry and exit points, discouraging physical meetings, and providing N95 masks in offices, factories, and distribution centres.

“We have put in place enhanced cleaning regimes for the workplaces and a protocol on when and what type of masks are needed to be used in the event of sustained community transmission," said a spokesperson of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods company.

Clix Capital, a fintech company, said it had started sending out periodic advisories through email to all employees listing the precautions they must take against Covid-19. The advisory is also flashing on the television screens meant for internal communications.

Global medical and travel security firm International SOS said many clients have started forming crisis management teams, providing assistance to employees, controlling and monitoring travel, and performing simulation exercises to train employees.

“As new Covid-19 cases are being identified in India, organizations are planning for effective screening, quarantine, and isolation process, including a plan of action with triggers for implementation and a reliable medical referral system," said Neeraj Balani, managing director, International SOS.

Appliances and consumer electronics and hardware industries are likely to be impacted with the domestic industry depending on China for components such as compressors, printed circuit boards, and television panels. Some such as Internet of Things solutions provider Aeris Communications have mandated paid sick leave for employees suffering from cough and cold to prevent exposing healthy employees to infection.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (Acma) has reduced international travel as the auto industry is on a wait-and-watch mode assessing the impact of Covid-19, according to its director general Vinnie Mehta. The February-April period features many industry events worldwide, but the few events held this week across major hotels in metro cities witnessed thin attendance and an abundance of hand sanitizers.

Fears of the disease spreading are compounding the woes of industries that are dependent on China.

“If the shutdown continues, local production and operations in India will be impacted. To meet the demand, we may need to airlift components from China in the near future as the sea route will further delay production," said Manish Sharma, president and chief executive officer, Panasonic India.

“One thing that I am concerned about is the banking sector. So far, infrastructure and heavy industry have come under pressure but if the automobile sector or electronic sector gets into problem, then we will have a situation of non-performing assets rising," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings, at the “Combating Coronavirus" talk organized by the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai.

Any global crisis could lead to more protectionist policies by governments for their own markets, Sabnavis said.