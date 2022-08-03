India Inc sees employees log in for early salary options

However, fintech analysts said the segment is small and has the potential to grow, but after two years of the pandemic, its main hurdles include rising defaulters and funding. “These companies have a market potential to grow, but they have seen delinquencies during covid, and now are tightening their filters on who to give credit to. The size of digital unsecured loan market is less than ₹50,000 crore in India, which is still small," said Prakash Agarwal, head, financial institutions, India Ratings. “Funding is a challenge for these firms and the deep-pocketed ones have a larger chance to survive."

