India Inc sharpens focus on upskilling employees

Skillsets employees are lapping up to update themselves include data science, digital marketing and business analysis, followed by cloud computing. According to the study, 40% participants said upskilling is crucial for growth, and taking time out to gain more knowledge and add skills, gives them an advantage over peers. For 33% participants, personal development was the second biggest reason to opt for a new set of skills. On the other hand, companies said upskilling employees is more beneficial than hiring new ones to reduce costs amid high inflation and a slowdown in global economies. “Over the last year, the cost equation has increased and that is evident if you look at the results of any of the companies. We have to take into account high inflation, which is running in most economies," said Ravindra Kumar, president and chief human resources officer, Tata Motors Ltd, which rolled out a Future of Workplace strategy to ride over the “rapid technology disruptions and changing market dynamics".