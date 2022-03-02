All of India Inc is gearing up for an increment in 2022 compared to 92% in 2021, said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP ((DTTILLP). The consulting firm estimates increments to go up to 9.1%in 2022 from 8% in 2021.

"According to the survey findings, almost all organisations are planning to give increments in 2022, compared with 92% in 2021 and only 60% in 2020. Average India 2022 increment is expected to go up to 9.1% from 8.0% in 2021," said DTTILLP in a statement on Wednesday. The 2022 projected increment is higher than the pre-covid-19 increment in 2019 by 50 basis points (BPS)

The phase 1 of study-Workforce and Increment Trends Survey 2022 estimates that 34% organisations are planning to give double-digit average increments, compared with only 20% in 2021 and 12% in 2020.

Life sciences and IT sectors are likely to give the highest increments in 2022. Fintech, IT-product companies, and digital/e-commerce organisations are expected to give double digit increments in 2022.

Employees at junior management are, on an average, expected to receive a double-digit increment in 2022.

"Corporate India reacted differently to each covid-19 wave. In 2020, the pandemic pulled the economy in a recession and lower increments, pay-cuts, and hiring freeze were common," said Anandorup Ghose, Partner at DTTILLP. "In 2021, increments were higher, pay-cuts were reversed, and covid-19-specific benefits were introduced. However, in 2022, in line with the pick-up in activity, as well as hiring and attrition, companies have surpassed pre-pandemic levels of increments, with a sharp focus on retention of talent through rewards," he added.

The study noted that 92% of the organisations are expected to use individual performance to differentiate increments across employees, with top performers expected to get 1.7 times the increment given to average performers. The percentage of employees to be promoted is expected to increase from 11.7% in 2021 to 12.4% in 2022, with the average additional increment to those promoted expected to be 7.5% in 2022.

The average attrition has increased from 15.8% in 2020 to 19.7% in 2021, with voluntary attrition going up by more than 5% between 2020 and 2021.

"To tackle the “great resignation", some organisations are also undertaking retention strategies, such as market corrections, higher increments, and one-time bonuses. More than 90% of organisations are planning to pay bonuses in 2022," the consulting firm said.

Four out of every 10 organisations are planning to pay more than 100% of the target bonuses. Apart from financial incentives and rewards, organisations are also looking to enhance employee retention through job enrichment, career management, and employee upskilling, DTTILLP said.

