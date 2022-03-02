India Inc to give 9.1% hike in 2022, up from 8% in 2021: Report

"Corporate India reacted differently to each covid-19 wave. In 2020, the pandemic pulled the economy in a recession and lower increments, pay-cuts, and hiring freeze were common," said Anandorup Ghose, Partner at DTTILLP. "In 2021, increments were higher, pay-cuts were reversed, and covid-19-specific benefits were introduced. However, in 2022, in line with the pick-up in activity, as well as hiring and attrition, companies have surpassed pre-pandemic levels of increments, with a sharp focus on retention of talent through rewards," he added.

