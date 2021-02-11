India Inc. to offer an average 6.4% salary hike, performers to get 20% increment

India Inc. will offer a 6.4% average pay hike to employees in 2021 but top performers are likely to 20.6% increment in the coming appraisal season, global consulting and advisory firm Willis Towers Watson said in a salary projection survey Thursday.

Among sectors, high-tech and consumer products firms are projected to pay higher increment but business process outsourcing, and energy sectors are projected to offer the least hike.

“High tech, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products and retail project a median salary increase of around 8%, which is more than the general industry projection. The financial services and manufacturing sector projects a 7% increase in 2021, while the BPO sector is at 6%. The energy sector is expected to see the lowest increase of 4.6%," the survey said.

The survey showed that while business environment and sentiment has gone up, this may not translate to hiring more people in 2021 by a large pool of employers.

“Of the surveyed companies in India, 37% have projected a positive business revenue outlook for the next 12-months, up from 18% in Q3 2020. Despite a comparatively optimistic projected business outlook, recruitment is yet to pick up. The study shows that only 10% of the organizations in India plan to add new headcount compared to 14% last quarter," it said.

“As companies in India respond to the economic implications of the Covid-19 crisis, there is an increased optimism on business recovery, but it is yet to translate into the salary increment budget. With compensation budgets lower than previous years, companies are likely to prioritize allocation towards protecting critical and high skilled talent. Through 2021, we can continue to expect a greater emphasis on pay for performance and pay linked to business output," said Rajul Mathur, consulting head (talent and rewards) at Willis Towers Watson India.

India Inc. has been struggling post the Covid-19 outbreak and it has triggered a massive job crisis in the country over the past year. While there are signs of revival in rural India especially in the construction and real estate sector, industrial belts and services sectors are very slow in adding jobs during the ongoing Covid recovery phase, Mint had reported on 8 Feb.

