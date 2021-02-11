India Inc. to offer an average 6.4% salary hike, performers to get 20% increment

“As companies in India respond to the economic implications of the Covid-19 crisis, there is an increased optimism on business recovery, but it is yet to translate into the salary increment budget. With compensation budgets lower than previous years, companies are likely to prioritize allocation towards protecting critical and high skilled talent. Through 2021, we can continue to expect a greater emphasis on pay for performance and pay linked to business output," said Rajul Mathur, consulting head (talent and rewards) at Willis Towers Watson India.

