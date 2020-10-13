India Inc unimpressed by FM’s booster dose

“ ₹25,000 crore is not a substantial figure, and while this is a welcome announcement, it barely scratches the surface of the kind of stimulus the economy needs right now," said a senior analyst in the road sector. “States have huge bills to pay off and it will be interesting to see where they choose to deploy these funds; which projects take priority. This may be helpful for contractors on government work in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, where the states have racked up huge bills, that they are unable to pay. What the government has indicated with this limited stimulus is that it is prioritizing keeping a cap on the fiscal deficit."