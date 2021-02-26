India Inc wants jab delivery system eased

The private sector does not appear very confident about the Co-Win app. Reports from across India suggested sub-optimal performance of the software, with glitches ranging from duplication to missing names. “We (CII) have offered the government help in scaling up the app," T.V, Narendran, chief executive and managing director, Tata Steel Ltd, and the president-designate of industry body CII, said. “Second, people should be allowed to use Aadhaar cards to get vaccinated. It is a government ID and is in the system. That’s a way to scale up. Then, you don’t overload the Co-Win app with too many people trying to log in."