India Inc wary of second covid wave’s impact on business

To be sure, while the second wave is a grave concern, corporate India remains optimistic that the measures taken by the government last year and the Union budget has put in place the building blocks needed to push growth. “What was good about the budget was that we decided to live with higher deficit and growth was recognized to be the need. India is still looking good. This can be a deterrent and, yes, we have to be well-prepared, but the service economy has been growing for India. In this pandemic, India has proved to be the best BCP /??/ site for services in the world," said Kaku Nakhate, president and country head-India at Bank of America.