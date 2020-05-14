India Inc welcomes FM's move to address labour shortage

MUMBAI : The proposed labour code, which advocates for a universal minimum wage and promotes formalisation of the workforce, is a step in the right direction, according to Indian business owners. The code also intends to modify the definition of inter-state migrant workers, which allows that welfare benefits move with the movement of labour.

“For any business to flourish, there needs to be a proper ecosystem and a conducive environment," Jaxay Shah, President, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India, told Mint. “Labour welfare is an integral part of any industry and efficiency improves when labourers feel secure. The cost of labour will go up with some of these measures but that has already been happening over the last few years when there has been so much disruption and liquidity trouble for industry."

At her press conference on Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, focused her second tranche of reform measures on migrants, street vendors, small farmers, small traders and the self employed.A key measure was the introduction of a statutory ‘National Floor Wage' that would reduce regional disparity in minimum wages.A modification in the definition of inter-state migrant workers will now include those employed directly by the employer, workers directly coming to destination state of their own, as well as the migrant workers employed through a contractor while she also proposed creating a social security fund for unorganised workers.

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, tweeted that the relief measures such as food and shelter for stranded migrant workers, relief on crop loans and concessional credit for farmers and easy credit for street vendors will go far in providing immediate relief to those affected by the lockdown.

The success of the proposed labour reforms in the long-term, however, hinges on good implementation. Varun Aggarwal, Founder and Lead, India Migration Now, a research and advocacy initiative, told Mint that the fundamental issues are delivery of welfare and communication to those who need it. “I haven’t seen the details and numbers but policies such as low-cost housing and access to grains is a step in the right direction. For implementation to work, there needs to be a system of registration of migrant workers, and any successful delivery system is contingent on this. Indian industry is feeling the real economic cost of a shortage of migrant labour, so we need to see more benefits come from the Centre and states."

“In addition to the provident fund relaxations, the announcements by the Union Finance Minister were pro-labour welfare," Pooja Ramchandani, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said. “The focus was on accelerated enforcement of the labour codes, casting a wider net for state insurance benefits, introducing compulsory health check for employees, re-skilling of employees, welfare benefits including for gig, platform and unorganised workers and formalising of employee engagements. Most of these aspects form part of the labour codes on the anvil and is a step in the right direction."

(With inputs from Kalpana Pathak)

