India Inc welcomes new norms on assessment

Faceless assessment is a welcome step and is applicable for all taxpayers including corporate taxpayers, said Amit Maheshwari, partner, Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP. “In complex tax matters, however, it is very difficult to expect the tax officer to appreciate the nuances of the taxpayer’s case just over emails and though an opportunity is given to have a face-to-face interaction, it is given at the time of issuing a showcause notice," said Maheshwari. “Unfortunately by that time, the tax officer has already made up her mind and hence the face to face interaction may not be of much use."