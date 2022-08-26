India Inc woos digital nomads back to office3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 01:02 AM IST
- Firms offering added benefits such as higher variable pay, extra leave days
MUMBAI : India Inc. is rolling out a host of measures, including additional benefits, higher variable pay and employee engagement budgets, to woo employees back to office. Companies are also withdrawing blanket internet reimbursement policies to send a message to employees that it was time to mark their attendance physically.