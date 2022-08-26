India Inc woos digital nomads back to office

Consulting major KPMG India tweaked its policies to get more employees back to office. Now that people are vaccinated, the 14-day leave policy (for covid or as a caregiver) has also been reduced to seven days. However, in both cases, the employee can club additional benefits with existing medical leaves and benefits. KPMG has also made a change in its reimbursement policy. Earlier when work from home was the norm, there was a blanket amount for internet reimbursement, but now, it will be disbursed on a case-to-case basis.

