IndiGo fined ₹22 crore for Dec disruptions, senior management warned, DGCA to identify systemic lapses within its org

New Delhi and Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, India's civil aviation regulator, has concluded that IndiGo did not adequately prepare itself to comply with new pilot rules introduced late last year—leading to a fine of ₹22.2 crore being levied on the country's largest airline.

Indigo has also been ordered to pledge a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore in favour of DGCA to ensure compliance with directives and long term systemic correction.

But, at least two consultants said the fine and warnings to IndiGo executives for the chaos that led to over 4,500 flight cancellations in the first week of December may not be the deterrent enough or the outcome many had expected after aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu warned of strict punishment last month.

DGCA is also conducting an internal inquiry to implement “systemic improvements” within its own organisation.

“This is just [approximately an] $2.2 million fine. While the DGCA was quick to swing into action, the fact is IndiGo has been let off the hook easily. Apart from the bare minimum financial penalty and some warnings there is nothing significant,” Mark D Martin, aviation expert and CEO, Martin Consulting told Mint.

Senior management being let off easily is another point raised by the analysts.

“Senior management who are responsible have been let off lightly. Penalties are not at a level at which they would be considered as deterrents,” said Amit Singh, CEO of Safety Matters and a former pilot. “Penalties alone will not prevent recurrence unless hard operational buffers and independent oversight of rostering and planning systems are enforced.”

Another analyst agrees that the penalty is insignificant compared to the size of IndiGo’s balance sheet.

“The amount of penalty is insignificant as compared to their balance sheet. I think it is a good thing that they just got the warning and since they improved the situation after the first week of December, it looks like many regulatory uncertainties and concerns are behind them now,” said Gagan Dixit, aviation, chemicals, oil & gas analyst at Elara Capital.

DGCA’s findings The DGCA after a two week long investigation has concluded that there were deficiencies in the system implemented by IndiGo, the country’s largest airline. The airline had failed to support the new pilot rest and night time flying norms that came into effect from November.

This led to an operational meltdown.

The civil aviation regulator said, the primary cause for the disruption were “over-optimisation of operations”, inadequate regulatory preparedness, “deficiencies in system software support”, and shortcomings in management structure and operational control by the airline.

A DGCA committee tasked with investigating the cancellations observed that the airline’s management failed in its planning to have operational buffers and effectively implement the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions (allow for pilot rest, provision for night time landings and prepare duty rosters). These lapses resulted in widespread flight delays and large-scale cancellations.

“Crew rosters were designed to maximize duty periods, with increased reliance on dead-heading [making pilots travel as passengers on a flight, not working it, to reposition for their next assignment], tail swaps {changing flights], extended duty patterns, and minimal recovery margins. This approach compromised roster integrity and adversely impacted operational resilience,” the civil aviation regulator said in a statement.

The findings underscore the need for balanced operational planning, robust regulatory preparedness, and effective management oversight to ensure sustainable operations and passenger safety and convenience, it noted.

Warnings and directions Apart from financial penalty, DGCA has also issued “caution to the CEO for inadequate overall oversight of flight operations and crisis management”. Warnings have been issued the Accountable Manager, the COO, for failure to assess the impact of winter schedule 2025 and revised pilot working hour and rest norms,

The regulator has also directed that the senior vice president (OCC) be relieved “of current operational responsibilities and not to assign any accountable position, for failure in systemic planning and timely implementation of revised FDTL provisions”. Other Indigo executives part of the censure include its deputy head–flight operations, AVP–crew resource planning, and director–flight operations for operational, supervisory, manpower planning, and roster management lapses.

“Further, IndiGo has been directed to take appropriate action against any other personnel identified through its internal inquiry and submit a compliance report to DGCA,” the regulator statement noted.

In a separate statement, IndiGo said: “The Board and the management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognizance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and in a timely manner, take appropriate measures.”

“Additonally, an in-depth review of the robustness and resilience of the internal processes at IndiGo has been underway since the disruption to ensure that the airline emerges stronger,” it added.

DGCA committee and past actions Some of the experts also point out that the DGCA has maintained that the failures were “systemic”.

“The action taken by DGCA and MoCA is strong and unprecedented and it rightly recognises the December disruptions as a systemic failure rather than an isolated lapse. However, the corrective framework still remains reactive and compliance-centric, not yet fully predictive, preventive, and structurally irreversible,” Singh of Safety Matters said. MoCA is short for the the ministry of civil aviation.

“Large-scale passenger disruption is a safety and resilience warning, not just a service issue,” he said.

Captain Shakti Lumba, an aviation expert and formerly an IndiGo, feels that “more action is due” in the coming days. “ The government is serious about governance in the civil aviation sector,” he said.

The large scale flight cancellations, totalling 4,500, which left tens of thousands of passengers stranded at airports in India earlier in December, saw the DGCA order IndiGo, run by Gurugram-based InterGlobe Aviation, to bring in a 10% cut in its proposed flight schedule.

The regulator also set up a four member high level committee to probe into the operational meltdown of IndiGo, posted officials at the airline to oversee flight operations management. It also relieved off-duty at least four officials–flight inspectors–after the mass cancellations. In late December, the DGCA also divested Ravinder Singh Jamwal, the director of operations, of his additional charge as the head of the Flight Standards Directorate.