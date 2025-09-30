India initiates anti-dumping probe into imports of three Chinese goods

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Commerce Ministry's arm DGTR has initiated anti-dumping probes into the import of three Chinese goods - PET films, kitchen glassware and nylon following complaints by domestic manufacturers.

The applicants have alleged that the dumping of these goods is impacting the domestic industry.

According to separate notifications of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate Film (PET Films) originating in or exported from Bangladesh, China, Thailand and the US has started.

Chiripal Poly Films, Ester Industries and Vacmet India have filed an application before the Directorate for the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of PET Film.

An application has been filed by Borosil Ltd for initiation of a similar probe on imports of Borosilicate Table and Kitchen Glassware coming from China.

Similarly, Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals has filed an application for an investigation into an alleged dumping of "Nylon 6" from China, Russia, Taiwan and Thailand.

The DGTR has initiated investigations into imports of all these goods to determine the existence, degree and effect of the dumping, DGTR said in a notification on Tuesday.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the levy on imports of all these items.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India and these countries are members of the WTO.