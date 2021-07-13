India inspects Carlsberg accounts for alleged impropriety: Report

The Registrar of Companies has issued a notice to Carlsberg India seeking its response and is preparing to summon the board of directors soon, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP — which quit as auditor of Carlsberg India in November after a boardroom dispute at the brewery spilled into its bookkeeping — had subsequently complained to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the people said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}