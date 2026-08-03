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Global insurers look to tap India opportunity as 100% FDI lures

Mansi VermaSneha Shah
6 min read3 Aug 2026, 05:41 AM IST
India's insurance sector's overall assets under management were at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74.4 trillion in FY25,
India's insurance sector's overall assets under management were at ₹74.4 trillion in FY25,(Istockphoto)
Summary

India's insurance market is becoming a magnet for global insurers, with South Korea's Hanwha Group and South Africa's Discovery among those evaluating opportunities after India allowed 100% foreign ownership. This is set to spur acquisitions and deepen competition across the under-penetrated sector.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Global insurers are stepping up their India plans as the country's decision to allow 100% foreign ownership opens the door to greater control over local businesses. Close on the heels of Allianz and Prudential's moves, South Korea's Hanwha Group and South Africa's Discovery are among those evaluating opportunities, and discussing various options with their advisors, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.

Mumbai: Global insurers are stepping up their India plans as the country's decision to allow 100% foreign ownership opens the door to greater control over local businesses. Close on the heels of Allianz and Prudential's moves, South Korea's Hanwha Group and South Africa's Discovery are among those evaluating opportunities, and discussing various options with their advisors, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.

Hanwha is South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, whose massive insurance arm, including Hanwha Life Insurance and Hanwha General Insurance, controls over $138 billion in assets and is expanding globally through core banking and insurance hubs across Vietnam, Indonesia, and the US. Discovery Ltd, on the other hand, is a leading South African financial services group—whose insurance and banking arms together control over $16.5 billion in assets—expanding globally with core operations in South Africa, the UK, US, China and across the Asia Pacific.

Also Read | The dos and don’ts when buying health insurance policies in covid times

Replying to Mint's queries, Vitality, which operates in over 40 countries through its parent Discovery, declined to comment on its India plans. Shaun Matisonn, chief global growth officer at Vitality, said: “We have a wide range of insurance partners across the world, and an ambitious growth strategy. However, we're unable to comment on any speculation." Queries emailed to Hanwha early last week did not elicit a response until press time.

Also Read | How health insurance portability is becoming a trap for policyholders

"These global strategics have sounded out bankers to help them identify assets," said a person privy to the discussions adding that they are keen to acquire mid-market insurers and help them scale. "Over the next two decades or so, India's insurance sector is likely to see tremendous growth and these strategics want to play a part in that," the person added.

India's insurance sector's overall assets under management (AUM) were at 74.4 trillion, or about $780 billion, in FY25, with the total premium income rising to 11.9 trillion, or approximately $125 billion, according to the Economic Survey of 2025-26. India's largest insurer, the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), has an AUM of 57.29 trillion, approximately $600 billion.

Large global players exploring opportunities in India points to an increasing competition and depth of the underpenetrated insurance sector in the country. India's insurance penetration was 3.7%, per Press Information Bureau figures of April.

The interest comes after India raised the foreign direct investment limit in insurance to 100% from 74% in May this year, giving overseas insurers the option of owning their Indian operations outright. While India has been on global insurers' radar for years, bankers said the change has accelerated conversations by removing concerns around ownership, governance and capital deployment.

"Global strategics have had India firmly on their radar for years, with select players already transacting and evaluating options aligned with their strategic imperatives prior to the change," said Prashant Maheshwari, managing director at Rothschild & Co. "The FDI relaxation has provided further impetus: it removes the need to find a local JV partner and de-risks capital allocation and governance for a global player."

"It has led to a further widening of the pool of credible players and shifted the tenor of discussions from whether to enter or enhance India presence to how and at what price," Maheshwari added.

The first movers

The shift is already showing up in dealmaking.

Germany's Allianz, which exited its long-standing insurance partnerships with Bajaj Finserv, has formed a 50:50 joint venture with Jio Financial Services to re-enter India's insurance market, a move first announced last year. And Hong Kong-headquartered Prudential has agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance in May.

And then, there are several existing foreign shareholders who are seeking greater control of their Indian businesses, said the people in the know.

Australian insurer QBE recently received regulatory approval to acquire its Indian partner's stake and move to 100% ownership of Raheja QBE General Insurance, while the UK's Aviva has announced plans to buy out Dabur Invest Corp.'s stake in Aviva Life Insurance. Boston-headquartered Liberty Mutual has also increased its holding in its Indian insurance joint venture to 74%.

"Specifically, among strategics that already have a presence in India, we are seeing that in quite a few instances they are either increasing their stakes or completely buying out their JV partners," said Harsh Khemka, partner in the corporate and commercial practice group, Khaitan & Co.

For decades, foreign insurers needed an Indian partner since overseas ownership was first capped at 26% and was progressively eased to 49% and 74%, before it hit 100%. "That was, in a way, the price of market entry for them," Khemka said, adding that joint ownership often created create friction around capital deployment, technology, products and control.

Also Read | Irdai wants every insurance sale traced to an individual to curb mis-selling

The interest in India goes beyond insurers who have had prior exposure. Canada's Manulife, for instance, has agreed to form a 50:50 life insurance JV with Mahindra & Mahindra, marking its India entry, while global giant Chubb is exploring a strategic re-entry into India's booming $130 billion insurance market after two decades, Moneycontrol reported recently.

A clutch of Japanese and South Korean insurers is also scouting India, while foreign incumbents are looking to hike stakes or buy out local JV partners, industry executives and advisers told Mint.

Why India lures

India's appeal is also high since the developed insurance markets are offering relatively slower growth, while India offers them a long road for expansion.

"Slow growth, capital-heavy home markets in Europe and developed Asia are pushing large insurers to redeploy capital into higher-growth economies," said Maheshwari of Rothschilld. Rising household incomes and protection and savings gaps are also seen as structural drivers of interest, he said.

The government's ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ ambition and rapidly digitizing distribution channels have added to the opportunity.

Akshay Gupta, founder, chief executive and chief investment officer at Prime Research and Advisory, said the ownership norm change was a key trigger but not the sole one. "It's a combination of the FDI trigger, plus the upgrading of industry regulatory norms and practices," he said.

Greater regulatory stability around commissions, distribution and mis-selling has made it easier for investors to build longer-term business models, Gupta said.

The liberalization also comes with easing of some conditions attached to foreign-insurers, potentially putting them on a more equal footing with local firms.

Quality asset crunch

Yet, the rush of interest faces a constraint: there aren't enough scaled insurers available to buy. "The honest answer is that quality supply is tighter than demand," said Maheshwari.

While India has several life and general insurers, the number of scaled businesses with strong distribution that are also available for a transaction remains limited. Many large insurers are owned by Indian financial groups for whom insurance is a core business. Global players are thus evaluating smaller platforms, health and general insurance, distribution assets or greenfield builds, Maheshwari said.

Valuation expectations could be another stumbling block. Khemka of Khaitan said some smaller general insurers could become acquisition targets, but the difference between shareholder expectation and the payment appetite remains a hurdle.

“By contrast, for strategics looking to enter India now, setting up an insurer from scratch may prove more attractive than acquiring a subscale incumbent at a premium," he added.

The action has recently been stronger in non-life insurance, where penetration is lower. Maheshwari expects transactions to broaden over the next 12-18 months, as prospective entrants move beyond evaluation and regulatory planning.

"We'd expect a mix: a few select large control deals, plus JV buyouts and restructurings, and interest extending into general insurance, health and distribution assets," he said. “The main gating factors will be the availability of quality supply and alignment on valuation—where those meet, transactions should accelerate.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsGlobal insurers look to tap India opportunity as 100% FDI lures

Global insurers look to tap India opportunity as 100% FDI lures

Mansi VermaSneha Shah
6 min read3 Aug 2026, 05:41 AM IST
India's insurance sector's overall assets under management were at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74.4 trillion in FY25,
India's insurance sector's overall assets under management were at ₹74.4 trillion in FY25,(Istockphoto)
Summary

India's insurance market is becoming a magnet for global insurers, with South Korea's Hanwha Group and South Africa's Discovery among those evaluating opportunities after India allowed 100% foreign ownership. This is set to spur acquisitions and deepen competition across the under-penetrated sector.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Global insurers are stepping up their India plans as the country's decision to allow 100% foreign ownership opens the door to greater control over local businesses. Close on the heels of Allianz and Prudential's moves, South Korea's Hanwha Group and South Africa's Discovery are among those evaluating opportunities, and discussing various options with their advisors, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.

Mumbai: Global insurers are stepping up their India plans as the country's decision to allow 100% foreign ownership opens the door to greater control over local businesses. Close on the heels of Allianz and Prudential's moves, South Korea's Hanwha Group and South Africa's Discovery are among those evaluating opportunities, and discussing various options with their advisors, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.

Hanwha is South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, whose massive insurance arm, including Hanwha Life Insurance and Hanwha General Insurance, controls over $138 billion in assets and is expanding globally through core banking and insurance hubs across Vietnam, Indonesia, and the US. Discovery Ltd, on the other hand, is a leading South African financial services group—whose insurance and banking arms together control over $16.5 billion in assets—expanding globally with core operations in South Africa, the UK, US, China and across the Asia Pacific.

Also Read | The dos and don’ts when buying health insurance policies in covid times

Replying to Mint's queries, Vitality, which operates in over 40 countries through its parent Discovery, declined to comment on its India plans. Shaun Matisonn, chief global growth officer at Vitality, said: “We have a wide range of insurance partners across the world, and an ambitious growth strategy. However, we're unable to comment on any speculation." Queries emailed to Hanwha early last week did not elicit a response until press time.

Also Read | How health insurance portability is becoming a trap for policyholders

"These global strategics have sounded out bankers to help them identify assets," said a person privy to the discussions adding that they are keen to acquire mid-market insurers and help them scale. "Over the next two decades or so, India's insurance sector is likely to see tremendous growth and these strategics want to play a part in that," the person added.

India's insurance sector's overall assets under management (AUM) were at 74.4 trillion, or about $780 billion, in FY25, with the total premium income rising to 11.9 trillion, or approximately $125 billion, according to the Economic Survey of 2025-26. India's largest insurer, the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), has an AUM of 57.29 trillion, approximately $600 billion.

Large global players exploring opportunities in India points to an increasing competition and depth of the underpenetrated insurance sector in the country. India's insurance penetration was 3.7%, per Press Information Bureau figures of April.

The interest comes after India raised the foreign direct investment limit in insurance to 100% from 74% in May this year, giving overseas insurers the option of owning their Indian operations outright. While India has been on global insurers' radar for years, bankers said the change has accelerated conversations by removing concerns around ownership, governance and capital deployment.

"Global strategics have had India firmly on their radar for years, with select players already transacting and evaluating options aligned with their strategic imperatives prior to the change," said Prashant Maheshwari, managing director at Rothschild & Co. "The FDI relaxation has provided further impetus: it removes the need to find a local JV partner and de-risks capital allocation and governance for a global player."

"It has led to a further widening of the pool of credible players and shifted the tenor of discussions from whether to enter or enhance India presence to how and at what price," Maheshwari added.

The first movers

The shift is already showing up in dealmaking.

Germany's Allianz, which exited its long-standing insurance partnerships with Bajaj Finserv, has formed a 50:50 joint venture with Jio Financial Services to re-enter India's insurance market, a move first announced last year. And Hong Kong-headquartered Prudential has agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance in May.

And then, there are several existing foreign shareholders who are seeking greater control of their Indian businesses, said the people in the know.

Australian insurer QBE recently received regulatory approval to acquire its Indian partner's stake and move to 100% ownership of Raheja QBE General Insurance, while the UK's Aviva has announced plans to buy out Dabur Invest Corp.'s stake in Aviva Life Insurance. Boston-headquartered Liberty Mutual has also increased its holding in its Indian insurance joint venture to 74%.

"Specifically, among strategics that already have a presence in India, we are seeing that in quite a few instances they are either increasing their stakes or completely buying out their JV partners," said Harsh Khemka, partner in the corporate and commercial practice group, Khaitan & Co.

For decades, foreign insurers needed an Indian partner since overseas ownership was first capped at 26% and was progressively eased to 49% and 74%, before it hit 100%. "That was, in a way, the price of market entry for them," Khemka said, adding that joint ownership often created create friction around capital deployment, technology, products and control.

Also Read | Irdai wants every insurance sale traced to an individual to curb mis-selling

The interest in India goes beyond insurers who have had prior exposure. Canada's Manulife, for instance, has agreed to form a 50:50 life insurance JV with Mahindra & Mahindra, marking its India entry, while global giant Chubb is exploring a strategic re-entry into India's booming $130 billion insurance market after two decades, Moneycontrol reported recently.

A clutch of Japanese and South Korean insurers is also scouting India, while foreign incumbents are looking to hike stakes or buy out local JV partners, industry executives and advisers told Mint.

Why India lures

India's appeal is also high since the developed insurance markets are offering relatively slower growth, while India offers them a long road for expansion.

"Slow growth, capital-heavy home markets in Europe and developed Asia are pushing large insurers to redeploy capital into higher-growth economies," said Maheshwari of Rothschilld. Rising household incomes and protection and savings gaps are also seen as structural drivers of interest, he said.

The government's ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ ambition and rapidly digitizing distribution channels have added to the opportunity.

Akshay Gupta, founder, chief executive and chief investment officer at Prime Research and Advisory, said the ownership norm change was a key trigger but not the sole one. "It's a combination of the FDI trigger, plus the upgrading of industry regulatory norms and practices," he said.

Greater regulatory stability around commissions, distribution and mis-selling has made it easier for investors to build longer-term business models, Gupta said.

The liberalization also comes with easing of some conditions attached to foreign-insurers, potentially putting them on a more equal footing with local firms.

Quality asset crunch

Yet, the rush of interest faces a constraint: there aren't enough scaled insurers available to buy. "The honest answer is that quality supply is tighter than demand," said Maheshwari.

While India has several life and general insurers, the number of scaled businesses with strong distribution that are also available for a transaction remains limited. Many large insurers are owned by Indian financial groups for whom insurance is a core business. Global players are thus evaluating smaller platforms, health and general insurance, distribution assets or greenfield builds, Maheshwari said.

Valuation expectations could be another stumbling block. Khemka of Khaitan said some smaller general insurers could become acquisition targets, but the difference between shareholder expectation and the payment appetite remains a hurdle.

“By contrast, for strategics looking to enter India now, setting up an insurer from scratch may prove more attractive than acquiring a subscale incumbent at a premium," he added.

The action has recently been stronger in non-life insurance, where penetration is lower. Maheshwari expects transactions to broaden over the next 12-18 months, as prospective entrants move beyond evaluation and regulatory planning.

"We'd expect a mix: a few select large control deals, plus JV buyouts and restructurings, and interest extending into general insurance, health and distribution assets," he said. “The main gating factors will be the availability of quality supply and alignment on valuation—where those meet, transactions should accelerate.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsGlobal insurers look to tap India opportunity as 100% FDI lures
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