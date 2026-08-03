Global insurers look to tap India opportunity as 100% FDI lures

Mumbai: Global insurers are stepping up their India plans as the country's decision to allow 100% foreign ownership opens the door to greater control over local businesses. Close on the heels of Allianz and Prudential's moves, South Korea's Hanwha Group and South Africa's Discovery are among those evaluating opportunities, and discussing various options with their advisors, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
Mumbai: Global insurers are stepping up their India plans as the country's decision to allow 100% foreign ownership opens the door to greater control over local businesses. Close on the heels of Allianz and Prudential's moves, South Korea's Hanwha Group and South Africa's Discovery are among those evaluating opportunities, and discussing various options with their advisors, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
Hanwha is South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, whose massive insurance arm, including Hanwha Life Insurance and Hanwha General Insurance, controls over $138 billion in assets and is expanding globally through core banking and insurance hubs across Vietnam, Indonesia, and the US. Discovery Ltd, on the other hand, is a leading South African financial services group—whose insurance and banking arms together control over $16.5 billion in assets—expanding globally with core operations in South Africa, the UK, US, China and across the Asia Pacific.
Replying to Mint's queries, Vitality, which operates in over 40 countries through its parent Discovery, declined to comment on its India plans. Shaun Matisonn, chief global growth officer at Vitality, said: “We have a wide range of insurance partners across the world, and an ambitious growth strategy. However, we're unable to comment on any speculation." Queries emailed to Hanwha early last week did not elicit a response until press time.
"These global strategics have sounded out bankers to help them identify assets," said a person privy to the discussions adding that they are keen to acquire mid-market insurers and help them scale. "Over the next two decades or so, India's insurance sector is likely to see tremendous growth and these strategics want to play a part in that," the person added.
India's insurance sector's overall assets under management (AUM) were at ₹74.4 trillion, or about $780 billion, in FY25, with the total premium income rising to ₹11.9 trillion, or approximately $125 billion, according to the Economic Survey of 2025-26. India's largest insurer, the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), has an AUM of ₹57.29 trillion, approximately $600 billion.
Large global players exploring opportunities in India points to an increasing competition and depth of the underpenetrated insurance sector in the country. India's insurance penetration was 3.7%, per Press Information Bureau figures of April.
The interest comes after India raised the foreign direct investment limit in insurance to 100% from 74% in May this year, giving overseas insurers the option of owning their Indian operations outright. While India has been on global insurers' radar for years, bankers said the change has accelerated conversations by removing concerns around ownership, governance and capital deployment.
"Global strategics have had India firmly on their radar for years, with select players already transacting and evaluating options aligned with their strategic imperatives prior to the change," said Prashant Maheshwari, managing director at Rothschild & Co. "The FDI relaxation has provided further impetus: it removes the need to find a local JV partner and de-risks capital allocation and governance for a global player."
"It has led to a further widening of the pool of credible players and shifted the tenor of discussions from whether to enter or enhance India presence to how and at what price," Maheshwari added.
The first movers
The shift is already showing up in dealmaking.
Germany's Allianz, which exited its long-standing insurance partnerships with Bajaj Finserv, has formed a 50:50 joint venture with Jio Financial Services to re-enter India's insurance market, a move first announced last year. And Hong Kong-headquartered Prudential has agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance in May.
And then, there are several existing foreign shareholders who are seeking greater control of their Indian businesses, said the people in the know.
Australian insurer QBE recently received regulatory approval to acquire its Indian partner's stake and move to 100% ownership of Raheja QBE General Insurance, while the UK's Aviva has announced plans to buy out Dabur Invest Corp.'s stake in Aviva Life Insurance. Boston-headquartered Liberty Mutual has also increased its holding in its Indian insurance joint venture to 74%.
"Specifically, among strategics that already have a presence in India, we are seeing that in quite a few instances they are either increasing their stakes or completely buying out their JV partners," said Harsh Khemka, partner in the corporate and commercial practice group, Khaitan & Co.
For decades, foreign insurers needed an Indian partner since overseas ownership was first capped at 26% and was progressively eased to 49% and 74%, before it hit 100%. "That was, in a way, the price of market entry for them," Khemka said, adding that joint ownership often created create friction around capital deployment, technology, products and control.
The interest in India goes beyond insurers who have had prior exposure. Canada's Manulife, for instance, has agreed to form a 50:50 life insurance JV with Mahindra & Mahindra, marking its India entry, while global giant Chubb is exploring a strategic re-entry into India's booming $130 billion insurance market after two decades, Moneycontrol reported recently.
A clutch of Japanese and South Korean insurers is also scouting India, while foreign incumbents are looking to hike stakes or buy out local JV partners, industry executives and advisers told Mint.
Why India lures
India's appeal is also high since the developed insurance markets are offering relatively slower growth, while India offers them a long road for expansion.
"Slow growth, capital-heavy home markets in Europe and developed Asia are pushing large insurers to redeploy capital into higher-growth economies," said Maheshwari of Rothschilld. Rising household incomes and protection and savings gaps are also seen as structural drivers of interest, he said.
The government's ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ ambition and rapidly digitizing distribution channels have added to the opportunity.
Akshay Gupta, founder, chief executive and chief investment officer at Prime Research and Advisory, said the ownership norm change was a key trigger but not the sole one. "It's a combination of the FDI trigger, plus the upgrading of industry regulatory norms and practices," he said.
Greater regulatory stability around commissions, distribution and mis-selling has made it easier for investors to build longer-term business models, Gupta said.
The liberalization also comes with easing of some conditions attached to foreign-insurers, potentially putting them on a more equal footing with local firms.
Quality asset crunch
Yet, the rush of interest faces a constraint: there aren't enough scaled insurers available to buy. "The honest answer is that quality supply is tighter than demand," said Maheshwari.
While India has several life and general insurers, the number of scaled businesses with strong distribution that are also available for a transaction remains limited. Many large insurers are owned by Indian financial groups for whom insurance is a core business. Global players are thus evaluating smaller platforms, health and general insurance, distribution assets or greenfield builds, Maheshwari said.
Valuation expectations could be another stumbling block. Khemka of Khaitan said some smaller general insurers could become acquisition targets, but the difference between shareholder expectation and the payment appetite remains a hurdle.
“By contrast, for strategics looking to enter India now, setting up an insurer from scratch may prove more attractive than acquiring a subscale incumbent at a premium," he added.
The action has recently been stronger in non-life insurance, where penetration is lower. Maheshwari expects transactions to broaden over the next 12-18 months, as prospective entrants move beyond evaluation and regulatory planning.
"We'd expect a mix: a few select large control deals, plus JV buyouts and restructurings, and interest extending into general insurance, health and distribution assets," he said. “The main gating factors will be the availability of quality supply and alignment on valuation—where those meet, transactions should accelerate.”