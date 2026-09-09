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India is a blueprint for Unilever's emerging markets: global CEO Fernando Fernandez

Neethi Lisa Rojan
2 min read9 Sep 2026, 10:22 PM IST
HUL is the second-largest arm of Unilever after the company decided to separate its international foods business.
HUL is the second-largest arm of Unilever after the company decided to separate its international foods business. (Reuters)
Summary

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever CEO Priya Nair highlighted how superior quick-commerce profitability and targeted brand acquisitions are giving the FMCG major a structural edge.

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Hindustan Unilever's performance is a blueprint for parent company Unilever to replicate in its emerging markets worldwide, global chief executive Fernando Fernandez said.

Hindustan Unilever's performance is a blueprint for parent company Unilever to replicate in its emerging markets worldwide, global chief executive Fernando Fernandez said.

“India is a blueprint of what we are doing in emerging markets,” he said at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Tuesday (Wednesday India time). "Emerging markets [account for] 62% of Unilever's revenue, and we believe they will be a key driver of our performance in the future,” he said.

“India is a blueprint of what we are doing in emerging markets,” he said at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Tuesday (Wednesday India time). "Emerging markets [account for] 62% of Unilever's revenue, and we believe they will be a key driver of our performance in the future,” he said.

Also Read | Hindustan Unilever to boost capex to 3% of turnover for growth

HUL is the second-largest arm of Unilever after the company decided to separate its international foods business. In March, Unilever decided to merge its food business with spice maker McCormick, creating a company worth around $65 billion. The Indian foods business was not included in this transaction.

Following this deal, HUL will contribute about 17% of Unilever’s revenue and will be a key growth driver, according to the company’s global management. “Many companies are discovering where India is on the map. We know the map of every zip code in India,” Fernandez said.

Quick-commerce advantage

Speaking at the conference, Hindustan Unilever chief executive Priya Nair outlined the company’s key growth drivers in India, highlighting bolt-on acquisitions like Minimalist, a sharp focus on quick commerce, and influencer-led marketing initiatives.

Also Read | CaratLane looks beyond affordable jewellery to drive growth

Nair highlighted quick commerce as a structural advantage for HUL, noting that its business model favours large, established brands. She added that profitability in quick commerce outpaces both modern and traditional retail channels, creating a favuorable margin profile for the FMCG major.

In February, HUL had set up a dedicated quick-commerce entity to sharpen its focus on the segment. “In this structure, the quick-commerce lead directly reports into the HUL sales head, enabling faster decisions, sharper execution and higher focus on this high-growth channel,” Nair had said during a post-results call with analysts in February. Quick commerce accounted for about 3% of HUL’s total revenue, the company said that month.

At its Capital Markets Day on 4 September, management presented the ‘Winning in New India’ (WINI) strategy to align its portfolio with evolving consumer trends. The company plans to increase capital expenditure to 3% of turnover, up from about 2%, to drive sustained, volume-led profit growth.

Also Read | Why India’s jewellery giants are racing to consolidate

HUL stock hit a 52-week low of 1,936 on 9 September before closing at 1,942. The stock is down 26.38% on NSE over the past year, compared with a 5.78% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50 over the same period. “We expect near-term operating performance to be driven by improved volume momentum and margin at least being maintained at the current level, led by price hikes and savings,” analysts at Yes Securities wrote in a 6 September report.

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Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia is a blueprint for Unilever's emerging markets: global CEO Fernando Fernandez

India is a blueprint for Unilever's emerging markets: global CEO Fernando Fernandez

Neethi Lisa Rojan
2 min read9 Sep 2026, 10:22 PM IST
HUL is the second-largest arm of Unilever after the company decided to separate its international foods business.
HUL is the second-largest arm of Unilever after the company decided to separate its international foods business. (Reuters)
Summary

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever CEO Priya Nair highlighted how superior quick-commerce profitability and targeted brand acquisitions are giving the FMCG major a structural edge.

Gift this article

Hindustan Unilever's performance is a blueprint for parent company Unilever to replicate in its emerging markets worldwide, global chief executive Fernando Fernandez said.

Hindustan Unilever's performance is a blueprint for parent company Unilever to replicate in its emerging markets worldwide, global chief executive Fernando Fernandez said.

“India is a blueprint of what we are doing in emerging markets,” he said at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Tuesday (Wednesday India time). "Emerging markets [account for] 62% of Unilever's revenue, and we believe they will be a key driver of our performance in the future,” he said.

“India is a blueprint of what we are doing in emerging markets,” he said at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Tuesday (Wednesday India time). "Emerging markets [account for] 62% of Unilever's revenue, and we believe they will be a key driver of our performance in the future,” he said.

Also Read | Hindustan Unilever to boost capex to 3% of turnover for growth

HUL is the second-largest arm of Unilever after the company decided to separate its international foods business. In March, Unilever decided to merge its food business with spice maker McCormick, creating a company worth around $65 billion. The Indian foods business was not included in this transaction.

Following this deal, HUL will contribute about 17% of Unilever’s revenue and will be a key growth driver, according to the company’s global management. “Many companies are discovering where India is on the map. We know the map of every zip code in India,” Fernandez said.

Quick-commerce advantage

Speaking at the conference, Hindustan Unilever chief executive Priya Nair outlined the company’s key growth drivers in India, highlighting bolt-on acquisitions like Minimalist, a sharp focus on quick commerce, and influencer-led marketing initiatives.

Also Read | CaratLane looks beyond affordable jewellery to drive growth

Nair highlighted quick commerce as a structural advantage for HUL, noting that its business model favours large, established brands. She added that profitability in quick commerce outpaces both modern and traditional retail channels, creating a favuorable margin profile for the FMCG major.

In February, HUL had set up a dedicated quick-commerce entity to sharpen its focus on the segment. “In this structure, the quick-commerce lead directly reports into the HUL sales head, enabling faster decisions, sharper execution and higher focus on this high-growth channel,” Nair had said during a post-results call with analysts in February. Quick commerce accounted for about 3% of HUL’s total revenue, the company said that month.

At its Capital Markets Day on 4 September, management presented the ‘Winning in New India’ (WINI) strategy to align its portfolio with evolving consumer trends. The company plans to increase capital expenditure to 3% of turnover, up from about 2%, to drive sustained, volume-led profit growth.

Also Read | Why India’s jewellery giants are racing to consolidate

HUL stock hit a 52-week low of 1,936 on 9 September before closing at 1,942. The stock is down 26.38% on NSE over the past year, compared with a 5.78% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50 over the same period. “We expect near-term operating performance to be driven by improved volume momentum and margin at least being maintained at the current level, led by price hikes and savings,” analysts at Yes Securities wrote in a 6 September report.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia is a blueprint for Unilever's emerging markets: global CEO Fernando Fernandez
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