India is a primary market for growth: Pfizer India country president and MD

New Delhi: Pfizer India Ltd, a subsidiary of the American pharmaceutical major, is set to expand its operations despite the massive cost-cutting initiative by its parent, Meenakshi Nevatia, country president and managing director of Pfizer India said in an interview.

“India is a priority market. And Pfizer will only expand in India. So, next year continues to be an expansion, despite the global challenge. The intent right now is to look at how we can expand further and grow manufacturing. We are also looking to expand our sales, as we focus on driving this growth next year and making us commercially grow , too," Nevatia added.

The move assumes significance, as its parent, Pfizer Inc. is reportedly looking to cut jobs at its Sandwich, Kent site in the UK, as part of its $3.5 billion cost-cutting initiative. The drugmaker had reported a third-quarter loss of $2.4 billion, compared with $8.6 billion profit a year ago. Its earnings took a hit with a $5.6 billion inventory write-down in covid-19 therapeutic Paxlovid and vaccine Comirnaty. Its Q3 revenue fell 42% from a year earlier to $13.2 billion.

As part of its India plan, the company is looking to expand manufacturing at its facilities in Goa, Visakhapatnam and Ahmedabad, having a combined capacity of 4.5 billion units.

“We’re expanding in Goa and Vishakhapatnam. We’re looking to add manufacturing lines, to extend capacity. We also have a partnership with Zydus in Gujarat, which makes oncology products. In fact, there we are bringing more and more products. We transferred some from other parts of the world to the Gujarat plant. One is happening as we speak. Across the board, we are looking to expand our manufacturing footprint."

Nevatia, however, did not divulge the investment amount for its capacity expansion. “We have not set aside numbers as such. But of course, capex (capital expenditure) lines have certain targets."

The company is also seeking to recruit individuals for research and development. “Similarly, on R&D side, we are continuously hiring more people. Our R&D centre is based in Chennai."

Pfizer’s biggest research and development facility outside the US is located at IIT Madras research park, where it has over 3,000 employees. Pfizer’s 70% drug sales in India are produced locally, with the Goa plant contributing around 50% of its sales.

The company also plans to move its other pharmaceutical sciences small molecule sites to Chennai from Connecticut in the US. With this move, it hopes that the regulatory bodies will simplify the process of bringing and launching more products in India.

Similar plans by companies are set to help the government achieve its target to expand the pharmaceutical industry by four times to $200 billion by 2030. The sector should be able to achieve the target with the help of industrial, academia and production-linked incentives announced for industrial research and development, Arunish Chawla, secretary at the Department of Pharmaceuticals, had said earlier.

According to an EY Parthenon and Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India report, India’s pharma industry has the potential to grow to $450 billion by 2047.

