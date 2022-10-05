India is a promising market for exports: H&M’s Helmersson

No, this is an extreme situation. I don’t think anyone has experienced this before. The pandemic’s consequences are not over yet. And then there are also geopolitical challenges and the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Everything is hitting right now regarding customer sentiments or price increases. People simply don’t have as much money as before. Energy prices are going up. It’s a challenging time, but it comes with great opportunities for us, like strengthening our position further and also thinking of our core business. Usually, when people get less money, they can turn to us with the best combination of price, fashion, quality and sustainability. So, we’re working really hard with the customer offer and the customer experience.