India is a top-3 priority mkt for us: Rado CEO

Last year, not only for us, but the entire watch industry, was a very big challenge because we have always lived with retail where people can go into stores in malls and see products. During last year, of course, this was not possible in many countries just like India. It was the worst year since I can look back at my time here. However, we were always aware that it is a temporary situation and we have to keep our factories running. It took more time than we had in mind, but today we are seeing that post covid, life is rebounding.

