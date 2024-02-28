India is a top investment priority for Ikea, speed of development interesting, says Jesper Brodin, Global CEO of Ingka
Jesper Brodin, Global CEO of Ingka Group emphasised India's significance due to its size, adding that Ikea's global vision aligns with the characteristics of the Indian market, aiming to serve a large population with substantial needs at affordable prices.
India is a "top one, two and three market" in terms of investment for furniture retailer Ikea, according to Jesper Brodin, Global CEO of Ikea's franchisee holding company Ingka Group.
